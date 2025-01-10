Browns Acquire Former Pro Bowl QB In Massive Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Browns have a whole lot to figure out this offseason, and their biggest concern is certainly what to do at quarterback.
The general consensus is that the Browns will just select a new signal-caller with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Cleveland will have the ability to explore some other options.
One potential avenue for the Browns to explore is free agency or the trade market, and a popular name that has emerged is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton has concocted a trade package that would allow Cleveland to acquire Cousins, and in the hypothetical deal, he has the Browns sending safety Juan Thornhill and a fourth-round draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowler.
"Cleveland can draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. That said, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the club will evaluate 'any veteran with starter's talent.'" Moton wrote. "Perhaps the Browns prefer a quarterback who's undoubtedly ready to start Week 1 of the 2025 season as they wait for an update on [Deshaun] Watson."
Swinging a deal for Cousins would not necessarily stop Cleveland from drafting a quarterback, either. The Browns could land Cousins, pick a quarterback and allow Cousins to serve as the bridge while also mentoring the rookie understudy.
Here's the thing, though: there is a chance Atlanta cuts Cousins during the NFL offseason, which would make trading for him rather pointless.
The Browns may simply want to wait and see if the Falcons release Cousins before parting with any assets. Cleveland also surely would not want to be on the hook for Cousins' contract, even if Atlanta pays a portion of it.