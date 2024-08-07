Cleveland Browns Trade Target Brandon Aiyuk Seems to Prefer Steelers
The Cleveland Browns have been rumored to be a top trade suitor for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
One of their main competitors, the New England Patriots, opted to bow out of the running to acquire him. They are happy with their young corps of receivers and don't believe that Aiyuk wants to join them.
According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, there is belief that Aiyuk still would prefer to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Of course, that is not great news for the Browns, who are the bitter rivals of the Steelers.
Aiyuk has been the talk of the NFL over the last few days. It seems very likely that the 49ers will end up moving him before the season. Those talks and rumors have picked up in a massive way this week.
During the 2023 NFL season with San Francisco, Aiyuk racked up 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He's a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver who would be a massive impact piece for whoever ends up getting him.
That being said, the team that acquires him will have to commit a lot of long-term money to him. Aiyuk is looking for a long-term contract and controls his own destiny in trade discussions by his willingness to sign that contract or not with the team that trades for him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to monitor this situation over the next couple of days. Cleveland and Pittsburgh may be running exclusive against each to acquire the star wideout.
Expect to hear more news about where Aiyuk will end up in the near future. A trade may not be super close right now, but the Browns and Steelers are at the very front of the trade talks right now.