Browns Training Camp Preview: Unproven WR Group Desperate For Answers
Mystery awaits the Cleveland Browns at the wide receiver position ahead of training camp. Fresh off his first 1,000-yard season, Jerry Jeudy appears poised to prove his 2024 campaign wasn't just a one-off. Behind him, though, are a number of unproven names looking to make a name for themselves.
For a Browns team looking to remain competitive while reshaping the roster with younger talent, there may not be a position with more questions than this one.. Here's a look at where things stand at wide receiver leading into camp.
Projected Depth Chart
Jerry Jeudy/Cedric Tillman/Diontae Johnson
Jamari Thrash/DeAndre Carter/Michael Woods II
Kaden Davis/David Bell/Gage Larvadain
Cade McDonald/Luke Floriea/Kisean Johnson/Jaelen Gill
What To Know
Jeudy is the main attraction, of course, but the Browns are leaning heavily into Cedric Tillman taking a leap in year three to become the No. 2 guy opposite of Jeudy. There has been some signs of hope for Tillman, who hauled in 29 receptions for 339 yards and 3 TDs last season (all career highs). His season, however, was cut short due to a concussion, so plenty of mystery remains with the 2023 third-rounder.
Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson has plenty of experience as a capable receiver in this league, but comes with questions over whether or not he'll be bought in for an entire season. During a tumultuous 2024 campaign that saw Johnson bounce between three different teams, the Toledo product refused to enter a game at one point, while playing for Baltimore.
Being labeled a "quitter" is a difficult label to shake, meaning Johnson has work to do to repair his image. Throughout his career, Johnson has been an outside receiver. How comfortable Cleveland is with potentially playing him in the slot is one question that will reveal itself during camp.
If Johnson isn't the team's slot guy, it leaves a critical void at that spot, and an assortment of lesser-proven names to fill it. Second-year man Jamari Thrash was one of the first guys up taking snaps in the slot during minicamp. He appears to have put some real work into addressing some of his shortcomings.
Return specialist DeAndre Carter also saw plenty of run in the slot this spring and could see much more, given the state of the position group, in the month ahead. After that, the room is pretty scarce, filled out by unproven late-round picks by general manager Andrew Berry these last few years, plus an assortment of undrafted rookies.
Can Michael Woods II finally find a role for himself? Can local product Luke Floriea become more than just a feel-good story? Only time will tell.
What's the Word?
Kevin Stefanski on how Jamari Thrash has improved heading into year two:
“He’s had a really strong spring. He is here all the time working on his body. Very intelligent player, can line up in multiple positions, which I think is valuable. And then he showed up, he’s caught the ball well and you know the quarterbacks like how he gets open. He finds a way to get open versus zone, versus man.”