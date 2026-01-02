Browns are depleted with significant losses for season finale against Bengals

What a rough way to end the season for the Cleveland Browns, as they are going to be without some key players in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In total, four players have been ruled out, with an additional three being questionable for the Bengals showdown. Questionable for the Browns include rookie cornerback Myles Harden (shoulder), offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (concussion), and center Kingsley Eguakun (knee/shoulder).

The players out are a massive hit to the offense with the top two tight ends, Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) and David Njoku (knee/personal), not playing. They will be out two linebackers as well, with Winston Reid (back) and star rookie Carson Schwesinger.

Browns game status vs. the Bengals:



M. Harden - questionable

T. Jenkins - questionable

K. Eguakun - questionable

H. Fannin - out

D. Njoku - out

W. Reid - out

C. Schwesinger - out — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 2, 2026

The Schwesinger injury will hit the Browns the hardest, as he has been battling for the last two months and hasn't been 100%. He has battled through injuries, with Cleveland finally giving him some rest after 16 starts.

Schwesinger has been a star since being selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In his 16 starts, he leads the team with 156 tackles, adding 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Cleveland's offense takes a big hit with Fannin being the team's leading receiver with another breakout rookie season on the team, as he caught 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns. Njoku took a back seat to Fannin's emergence, but he is also a great pass-catcher, with 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

This game was going to be used to see which rookies are ready to be full-time starters or who can emerge as star players for the 2026 season. The Browns look to be without multiple rookies from a draft class that is considered one of the best in the NFL.

Cleveland's injury update isn't going to do much for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is going to be without his top pass catchers and has two offensive linemen on the fence about playing in Week 18. This means that there will be more pressure on him to make plays with his legs and trust receivers like Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond to make plays for him.

Unfortunately, some of the team's top players won't have one last chance to show what they can do, but the Browns have to think about the future and let other players step on the field to see if they fit into Cleveland's plans.