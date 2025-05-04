Cleveland Browns' Compelling UDFA Generating Some Buzz
The Cleveland Browns were unable to address all of their needs in the NFL Draft, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given how many holes the Browns have on their roster.
Luckily, the Browns were able to explore the undrafted free-agent market to add some more pieces, and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski feels they may have found a diamond in the rough: Pittsburgh Panthers safety Donovan McMillon.
Sobleski even went as far to comparing McMillon to Ronnie Hickman, a fellow undrafted free agent that has worked out pretty well for Cleveland.
"Two years ago, Hickman signed as an undrafted free agent and became the most pleasant surprise in Cleveland's rookie class," Sobleski wrote. "McMillon could take a similar path, especially since he has the athletic profile and production to do so."
McMillon is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 115 tackles, an interception and eight passes defended.
The McMurray, Pa. native actually began his collegiate career at Florida in 2021 and spent two years with the Gators before transferring to Pittsburgh after 2022.
He didn't really get much of an opportunity in Gainesville, but definitely saw immediate playing time right off the bat with Pittsburgh, rattling off 105 tackles during his debut season.
The Browns could definitely use some depth in their secondary, so McMillon should stand a pretty solid chance of making the 53-man roster.
Who knows? Maybe he will even eventually work his way into regular playing time, much like Hickman has done.
