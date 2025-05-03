Cleveland Browns' Decision on Nick Chubb Should be Patently Obvious
Nick Chubb is still available in free agency, and the Cleveland Browns have yet to make a decision on him. Or so we think.
Apparently, Chubb is drawing interest from another NFL team, and word on the street is that it's the Chicago Bears, who are definitely in need of some running back depth.
The question is, how hard will the Browns fight to retain the four-time Pro Bowler? And is it really even worth it at this point?
The cold, hard truth is that it isn't.
Yes, there was a time when Chubb was one of the most explosive offensive threats in football. He made four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022, racking up well over 1,000 yards in each of those seasons. He hit his high-water mark with 1,525 yards during the latter campaign.
However, a devastating knee injury that Chubb suffered in September 2023—coupled with the broken foot he sustained this past December—has absolutely torpedoed his career. It's an incredibly sad state of affairs, but it's the brutal reality.
Chubb played in just eight games this past season, rushing for 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry. It was painfully clear that his burst was gone, and with Cleveland selecting a pair of halfbacks in the NFL Draft, it's now time to move on from the fan favorite.
Yes, Chubb has a cult following in Cleveland, and he will forever be remembered as one of the most talented offensive weapons to ever step on the gridiron for the Browns. But unless Chubb wants to return for the novelty of it and not actually get any touches, it's best for both sides to move on.
Cleveland is surely eager to move forward with a tandem of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the backfield, and Jerome Ford remains on the roster, as well. There really is no room for Chubb at this stage of his career.
The Browns have begun a quasi-rebuild this offseason, and keeping Chubb around just wouldn't make much sense for either party. Chubb should go somewhere he would actually have a chance to get playing time—like Chicago.
It was undoubtedly a fun ride for Chubb in Cleveland, but the time has come for the Browns to part ways with the University of Georgia product, as tough as that may sound.
And you know what? It's entirely possible that Cleveland has already reached that bitter conclusion.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Latest Move Likely Tells the Future For Nick Chubb
MORE: Cleveland Browns Tried to Make Another Major Trade During NFL Draft
MORE: Browns Rookie Earns Head-Turning NFL Comparison That Will Have Fans Buzzing
MORE: Browns Star's Days Clearly Numbered After Surprising Draft Pick
MORE: Cleveland Browns Competing With Rising NFC Team to Sign Nick Chubb