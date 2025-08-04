Cleveland Browns Undrafted Rookie RB Turning Heads During Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns backfield continues to be a work-in-progress during training camp.
The Browns made multiple additions in the draft to improve at running back but one major standout was added following the three-day event.
Ahmani Marshall, an undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State, has caught the attention of the team during camp, especially as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
Browns' insider Matt Wilson mentioned Marshall on Saturday following practice.
"RB Ahmani Marshall has been a standout…in the passing game. He’s been great catching the ball out of the backfield in all sorts of route combos. It’s not often that you see a back of his size (6’1″, 225 lbs.) be so consistent as a pass-catcher."- Matt Wilson, Dawgs By Nature
Marshall began his career at Wake Forest before transferring to App State for his final three years.
In 2024, Marshall turned in his best season with career highs across the board. He carried the ball 149 times for 713 yards and seven touchdowns.
Quinshon Judkins' availability remains a question mark during training camp. Fellow rookie Dylan Sampson has gained the attention of the coaching staff and others thanks to his burst. The Browns also recently got Jerome Ford back on the field.
Sampson is another rookie that has shown his ability throughout training camp. Judkins' situation remains up in the air but when on the field, he has a chance to be producitve as well.
If the Browns want to carry three rookies in the backfield, Marshall is an intriguing option.