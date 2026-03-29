Why Andrew Berry Is Claiming Browns Aren’t Trading Myles Garrett After Reworked Deal

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns reworked Myles Garrett’s contract.

Typically a blip in the news, Garrett’s contract being reworked changed his payment schedule for roster bonuses, which gives the Browns flexibility to trade him.

Ahead of the NFL annual league meeting, Berry told reporters that the Browns could’ve traded Garrett without reworking his deal, reiterating that the team has no intention of trading the reigning defensive player of the year.

Ever since Garrett’s public trade request last offseason, the Browns have remained consistent in their messaging that they have no desire to trade the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick.

“Myles is a career Brown, he is one of the faces of our organization,” Berry told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Sunday. “I think we’ve been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings on that.”

#Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms they’re not trading Myles Garrett after the contract revisions: pic.twitter.com/mstIQeny5c — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2026

Garrett made NFL history last season, breaking the league’s single-season sack record with 23. The feat was extra impressive because it came on a Browns team that only won five games. Typically, defensive players are able to pin their ears back and get sacks when they’re playing with the lead, something the Browns rarely had in 2025.

Even with Garrett creating NFL history, the Browns only won five games. Their offense was one of the worst in the league for the second consecutive season.

The Browns have only won eight games over their last two seasons. Prior to the team firing head coach Kevin Stefanski, Garrett reiterated to reporters that winning is what matters most to him.

“I’m committed to winning,” Garrett said in the first week of January. “As long as the organization are committed to the same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking anything other than winning? Tanking or rebuilding? That’s not me.”

This offseason, Berry has done a nice job in free agency retooling Cleveland’s offensive line. Last offseason, Berry had a tremendous NFL Draft headlined by Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. who all seem primed to be franchise cornerstones.

The Browns still have two first-round selections – and nine overall picks – in April’s NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Garrett, the Browns still don’t have a concrete plan at quarterback. They could use their two first-round picks to find a franchise left tackle and some much-needed help at wide receiver. But other than that? It feels like another offseason of the Browns making slow, incremental improvements instead of proving to their best player and fans that they can compete for a Super Bowl.

Will Berry trade Garrett?

That’s why Berry is in a difficult position.

The controversial trade for Deshaun Watson backfired epically. It left the team without any real direction to solve their quarterback crisis which has been ongoing since 1999.

Garrett turned 30 in December. It’s clear that he still wants to win a championship.

He’s under contract in Cleveland through 2031. Berry claims that the Browns have no interest in moving on from him. But if they receive an offer that they can’t refuse?

Garrett won’t be the first player that a general manager swore wouldn’t get traded before finding a new home elsewhere.