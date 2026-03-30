Everything You Need To Know About Browns Joint Practice Opponent This Preseason

The Cleveland Browns are all about their joint practices.

Even though the team put an end to their annual trip to the Greenbrier last offseason, the Browns will continue their streak of joint practices.

According to multiple reports on Sunday evening, the Browns are planning on hosting the Buffalo Bills for joint practices during training camp this summer. The dates have yet to be finalized, but this will be the first time these two teams will meet in practices since 2015.

Last August, the Browns traveled to Philadelphia to practice against the Eagles before their preseason matchup. In 2024, the team hosted the Minnesota Vikings for two days of joint practices. In both 2023 and 2022, the Browns practiced against the Eagles.

The Browns love these joint practices because they give their team an opportunity to play against different teams during the long ramp up period going into the season. Over the last few seasons, they’ve scheduled practices with quality football teams. The Bills are no exception.

What to know about the Bills this offseason

Last season, the Bills were heartbroken in overtime of the divisional round against the Denver Broncos. Following the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was fired, later to be replaced by offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Obviously, the Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen. New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg will be tested by Allen’s athleticism and deep-ball passing abilities.

The Bills are also sound defensively, and should provide a good test for Cleveland’s new look offense led by new head coach Todd Monken.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Monken stated that in an ideal situation, the team would know their starting quarterback heading into training camp. However, the Browns are bracing for a training camp battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, unless they draft a third quarterback in April.

If Watson and Sanders are still competing by the time these joint practices come around, the Bills will give the Browns a nice look at both quarterbacks. Juxtaposed against Allen and Buffalo’s talented offense, the Browns quarterbacks could be facing an uphill battle.

Monken will get a great look at his offense before the regular season gears up.

For now, the Browns will shift their attention to the NFL Draft. The team has the No. 6 overall selection and No. 24 in the first round. They have nine picks overall, including five selections in the top 107.