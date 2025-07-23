Browns Digest

Browns Unveil Intriguing New Uniform Concept Ahead Of 2025 Season

After rumors of the Cleveland Browns preparing to add an alternate uniform to their closet, the team dropped the new "Alpha Dog" concept, featuring a Brown helmet on Wednesday

Spencer German

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The rumors and speculation around the Cleveland Browns dropping a new helmet and uniform became a reality on Wednesday.

As was expected, Cleveland dropped a brown helmet and accompanying brown uniform concept to their uniform closet, which the team is calling "Alpha Dawg." The style is a bit of a throwback to the color rush uniforms the team introduced back in 2016, only with a Brown helmet instead of an orange one.

“‘Alpha Dawg’ embodies what we set out to be as the Cleveland Browns, the leaders of the pack. We’re excited about this new alternate helmet and the ode it pays to the rich history of the color brown as part of our organization, switching it up from our iconic orange helmets,” said, Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President and Partner, JW Johnson. “We look forward to the team wearing the all-brown helmet and uniform combination for the first time on September 21 at Huntington Bank Field and leaning into the ‘Alpha Dawg’ mentality throughout the 2025 season.”  

That September 21st matchup against the Green Bay Packers is the first of three in which the franchise will rock the new look. Cleveland will bring the uniform concept out again about a month later on Oct. 19 against the Miami Dolphins and then one final time on Dec. 7 versus the Tennessee Titans.

Per NFL rules, the Browns would be allowed to wear the new Brown helmet with any of their other uniform combinations, which include their standard look and the white helmet concept that was introduced in 2023. For 2025 though, it sounds like the Browns do not intend to mix and match the uniforms.

Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

