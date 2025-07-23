Browns Unveil Intriguing New Uniform Concept Ahead Of 2025 Season
The rumors and speculation around the Cleveland Browns dropping a new helmet and uniform became a reality on Wednesday.
As was expected, Cleveland dropped a brown helmet and accompanying brown uniform concept to their uniform closet, which the team is calling "Alpha Dawg." The style is a bit of a throwback to the color rush uniforms the team introduced back in 2016, only with a Brown helmet instead of an orange one.
“‘Alpha Dawg’ embodies what we set out to be as the Cleveland Browns, the leaders of the pack. We’re excited about this new alternate helmet and the ode it pays to the rich history of the color brown as part of our organization, switching it up from our iconic orange helmets,” said, Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President and Partner, JW Johnson. “We look forward to the team wearing the all-brown helmet and uniform combination for the first time on September 21 at Huntington Bank Field and leaning into the ‘Alpha Dawg’ mentality throughout the 2025 season.”
That September 21st matchup against the Green Bay Packers is the first of three in which the franchise will rock the new look. Cleveland will bring the uniform concept out again about a month later on Oct. 19 against the Miami Dolphins and then one final time on Dec. 7 versus the Tennessee Titans.
Per NFL rules, the Browns would be allowed to wear the new Brown helmet with any of their other uniform combinations, which include their standard look and the white helmet concept that was introduced in 2023. For 2025 though, it sounds like the Browns do not intend to mix and match the uniforms.