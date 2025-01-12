Cleveland Browns Urged to Explore Intriguing QB Option
The Cleveland Browns will probably examine a variety of different quarterback options this offseason, looking left, right and center.
While the general consensus is that the Browns will ultimately just use their No. 2 overall pick on a signal-caller, they may explore other avenues prior to the NFL Draft.
One potential route is free agency, and Jared Mueller of Dawgs By Nature has identified one intriguing option for Cleveland: Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
"If you are a quarterback hitting free agency, you will probably end up on the list," Mueller wrote. "Stidham got some playing time with the Raiders before signing a two year, $10 million deal with Denver in 2023."
Obviously, Stidham would not be the Browns' clear-cut starter if they signed him. Heck, he might not even actually compete for the starting job.
But he would definitely be a solid depth addition and could serve as Cleveland's top backup in the event that Jameis Winston departs.
Stidham, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He spent the first couple of years of his career with the Patriots, and initially, some felt he might be considered an option to possibly succeed Tom Brady.
That certainly didn't happen, as the 28-year-old threw all of 48 passes in New England before being traded to Las Vegas in May 2022.
Stidham made five appearances and two starts with the Raiders that ensuing campaign, totaling four touchdowns and three interceptions. He then made his way to the Broncos, where he registered two touchdowns and one pick in three games and a pair of starts last year.