Browns Urged to Make Critical RB Decision
The Cleveland Browns have a major need at running back heading into 2025 thanks to Nick Chubb's latest injury.
It's looking more and more like Chubb might not be back for next season, and if he is, his effectiveness will likely be limited. The Browns do have Jerome Ford, but it doesn't seem like he has what it takes to be a lead back.
But does Cleveland have any other potential in-house answers?
Britt Gerken of Dawg Pound Daily feels that the Browns may want to monitor fellow halfback Pierre Strong Jr. for the remainder of 2024.
"Strong has not received very much playing time this year, with most of his playing time coming on special teams. In his limited role, he has shown that he is capable of catching the ball effectively out of the backfield with only one drop compared to nine catches," Gerken wrote. "It would be nice to see how Strong does as a lead back where he gets the bulk of the carriers to see what kind of role he could have on the team next year."
Oddly enough, Strong has actually gotten far less playing time this season than he even got in 2023, as he has carried the ball just 19 times for 69 yards this year. Last season, he toted the rock 63 times for 291 yards and a touchdown.
So, is there a future for Strong in Cleveland?
It seems hard to imagine that the Browns view him as a potential featured back, but perhaps he could be a part of a backfield rotation in 2025?
Whatever the case may be, it would be wise for Cleveland to at least give Strong some more touches down the stretch in order to evaluate him.
More than likely, the Browns will either sign a running back in free agency or select one in the NFL Draft, but maybe Strong could carve out a niche for the team next season.