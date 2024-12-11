Browns Urged to Make Debatable QB Move
Cleveland Browns fans love Jameis Winston, and how could they not? He is a terrific personality and is always good for a zany quote.
But is it in the best interest of the Browns' franchise to continue playing him in 2024?
Cleveland almost certainly will not be going back to Deshaun Watson at any point next season, and he will likely begin the year on the shelf due to his Achilles injury, anyway.
That means the Browns may very well draft a quarterback this offseason, and in that potential scenario, they could always re-sign Winston and keep him on the roster to guide the rookie.
But is there a chance Cleveland is missing out on an in-house answer by allowing Winston to have the reins under center for the remainder of this season?
The Browns have Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their backup quarterback, and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic feels that it may make sense to give him a shot over these final four weeks.
"With four games left and the Browns officially eliminated from a playoff berth, why not try Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback? What do the Browns have to lose? Four more games?" Lloyd wrote. "Throw Thompson-Robinson out there Sunday at home, let the Chiefs blitz him relentlessly and see how he responds."
It's definitely a plausible solution.
Thompson-Robinson was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in eight games and made three starts during his rookie campaign, throwing for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
In three appearances this season, the UCLA product has gone 11-for-25 with 82 yards and a couple of picks.
So, yeah, the numbers aren't pretty, but as Lloyd said, the Brwons aren't going anywhere this year anyway. Heck, losing out would actually benefit Cleveland for draft positioning.
Would it really hurt to give Thompson-Robinson a shot rather than letting the 30-year-old Winston start the remaining four contests?