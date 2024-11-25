Browns Urged To Make This Major QB Move
The Cleveland Browns will be in clear need of a quarterback during the offseason, but they may have an in-house answer.
Jameis Winston has taken over for Deshaun Watson as the starter following Watson's season-ending Achilles injury, and while Winston has been up and down, he has, at least, given the Browns a chance to win.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that the Browns should retain Winston in free agency, even if it is just in a backup role.
"This isn't an argument that the Browns should go to Winston as their starter next season," Ballentine wrote. "The 30-year-old still has a penchant for turnovers, and his days as a Week 1 starter are likely over. He does, however, work as a high-level backup who can come in and give his team a chance to win."
Winston is a great locker-room guy, so that alone may make it worth keeping him around for another season. Plus, he can serve as a mentor to a potential rookie quarterback.
The former No. 1 overall pick has made nine appearances and four starts this year. During that time, he has thrown for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 62.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.5.
It's pretty clear that Winston is never going to be an elite quarterback. There is a reason why he is now on his third NFL team.
However, he definitely has value, and the Browns may be better served signing him to a new deal in order to have that insurance in their back pocket.