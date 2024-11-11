Browns Urged To Make Room For Potential Dynamic Weapon
The Cleveland Browns traded top wide receiver Amari Cooper earlier in the season, so they are certainly in need of some help in terms of weapons.
The Browns did acquire Jerry Jeudy during the offseason, but he is really nothing more than a No. 2. Cedric Tillman has been impressive lately, but he is largely unproven. Then there is Elijah Moore, who may very well walk via free agency in March.
So, who else can Cleveland turn to for plays in the aerial attack?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks the Browns should be attempting to find playing time for rookie wide out Jamari Thrash.
"In that spirit, they should be looking to get the ball in Jamari Thrash's hands at least a few times in the coming weeks," Ballentine wrote. "The fifth-round pick has worked his way onto the field for some snaps, but hasn't really been involved in the offense. Elijah Moore is a free agent and the Browns will need a third receiver to step up. Thrash could be that guy, but it's hard to know what they have right now until they get him the ball some."
Thrash has not logged a single catch this season, but he was impressive during his lone collegiate season at Louisville, catching 63 passes for 858 yards and six touchdowns.
The 23-year-old actually began his NCAA career at Georgia State and played four years there, with his bes campaign coming in 2022 when he hauled in 61 receptions for 1,122 yards and seven scores.
Thrash definitely has the potential to be an explosive weapon for the Browns, but we'll never get to know unless Cleveland actually gives him a shot.
We'll see if the Browns start trying to incorporate Thrash into the offense during the second half.