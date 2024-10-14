Browns Urged To Pursue Chiefs' Star Defender
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-5 with their Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, so it may be time for the team to start thinking about the offseason.
The Browns will have plenty of areas to address next March, and while most of those needs will come on the offensive side of the ball, they could also afford to make a couple of adjustments defensively.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is already suggesting that Cleveland pursue Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton in free agency.
"Bolton has earned a good reputation as an enforcer in the middle of the Chiefs defense," Ballentine wrote. "They have a lot of players to pay so it's possible that he becomes available this offseason."
While the Browns have a star-studded defensive line and one of the league's more impressive secondaries, linebacker is one position they could stand to upgrade.
Bolton has emerged as one of the most pivotal players on Kansas City's defense and has already logged 38 tackles and two passes defended in five games this season.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Missouri, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He enjoyed a terrific rookie campaign, registering 112 tackles and a fumble recovery. He then followed that up by rattling off 180 stops, a pair of sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2022.
Bolton missed half of last year due to injury, but in eight games, he totaled 60 tackles and a pick.
We'll see if Cleveland monitors Bolton next spring.