How Cleveland Browns Trading Back in 2026 NFL Draft Could Be Smartest Idea

The NFL Draft is under 20 days away, as the first round kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 23rd. The Cleveland Browns currently hold the 6th overall pick, along with the 24th pick in that first round.

The discussion of who Cleveland should pick is, of course, a hot topic, but most analysts and experts agree on one thing: the position. Cleveland needs to get help on the offensive line or at the wide receiver position, but would taking one of the top pass catchers at six be a reach?

Why trading back may be the smartest idea for Cleveland

As it stands, the Browns are kind of in a weird position; they do not have one of the top three picks, but they are also not out of the top ten. If they are not completely sold on who they are choosing at six, trading back gives them more leeway, along with letting the draft unfold.

We saw last year how beneficial trading back can be, as Cleveland held the 2nd overall pick, but traded back with Jacksonville to acquire the 5th overall selection, which turned out to be Mason Graham, the 36th overall pick, which Cleveland used to snag Quinshon Judkins, a 4th round pick (Dylan Sampson), along with the 24th pick in this year’s draft. While Cleveland did give up a 4th and sixth also, this trade may go down as one of the best moves GM Andrew Berry has ever made.

If Cleveland opts to try to target a wide receiver with their first selection, trading back to pick 10 or 11, and acquiring more assets would be a dream. Behind the Browns, the teams most likely to grab a wideout could be the Saints at pick eight, and possibly the Chiefs at nine. So trading back a couple of picks doesn’t mean Cleveland won’t have a selection of one of the top wide receiver talents.

If the Browns decide that the offensive line is more of a need early, trading back makes even more sense. Washington at pick seven needs help defensively, New Orleans could take a playmaker to help out Tyler Shough, Kansas City needs a corner to replace McDuffie, and Cincinnati also needs help defensively.

The point is that the teams behind Cleveland most likely aren’t targeting offensive tackles, plus getting more assets later gives the Browns more leeway to trade up later in the first round to grab the playmaker on the outside after taking one of the top tackles.