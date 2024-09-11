Browns Urged To Pursue Reunion With Former Tight End
The Cleveland Browns are scrambling for a tight end to pair with Jordan Akins after David Njoku’s ankle injury, and current Las Vegas Raiders pass-catcher Harrison Bryant is a name that could draw interest on the trade market.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox lists the Browns as a potential suitor for Bryant in his trade block big board heading into Week 2.
Bryant finds himself battling to see the field in Las Vegas after just one game, being listed as the third-string tight end behind first-round pick Brock Bowers and last year’s second-round pick Michael Mayer. It’s uncommon for a team to use two high-profile draft picks on tight ends in consecutive years, but the Raiders did, making the acquisition of Bryant this offseason questionable.
The Browns drafted the Mackey Award Winner—given to the most outstanding tight end in college football—in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Cleveland, racking up 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns.
While it’s been just one regular-season game since Bryant last wore orange and brown, the speedy homecoming makes sense for the Browns.
Njoku’s timetable remains unclear with what is feared to be a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Even with the injury, Njoku led the team in receiving yards with 44. Just behind him in the box score was Akins with 27 receiving yards.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson has proven to heavily rely on his tight ends to help carry the weight in the passing game. If that is the expectation going forward, Akins would need assistance. Now in his seventh season in the NFL, he hasn't had a single season with 500 yards receiving.
Bryant’s production may not jump off the page, but he was considered to be a talented pass catcher coming out of college. Acquiring the tight end may help the Browns soften the blow of losing one of their most talented pass catchers.