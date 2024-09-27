Cleveland Browns Urged To Sign Former Dallas Cowboys Lineman
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of help along their offensive line thanks to a plethora of injuries that have befallen the team early in the season.
What was once a strength for the Browns has turned into a major issue, and now, Cleveland may be forced to scour what's left of the free-agent market for assistance.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has named a potential candidate for the Browns: former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins.
Collins entered the NFL with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent back in 2015. He played in 12 games and made 11 starts at guard that season, surprisingly establishing himself as a reliable presence in Dallas' trenches.
The following year, Collins moved to tackle, although he appeared in just three contests due to injury. He returned in 2017 and was back at tackle, where he has played ever since.
Between 2017 and 2019, the 31-year-old started all but one game for the Cowboys and was an integral part of a terrific offensive line unit.
Injuries then sidelined Collins for all of 2020, and in 2021, he served a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. He was released that ensuing offseason.
Collins then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and started 15 games at tackle for the club in 2022, but suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16.
He has not played in the NFL ever since.
Whether or not Collins actually has anything left in the tank after so many injuries and sitting out a whole year is certainly debatable, but given the state of the Browns' offensive line, Cleveland may be forced to take a chance on a player like him.