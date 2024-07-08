Cleveland Browns Urged To Make Roster Move In This Critical Area
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the best rosters in the NFL, but that doesn't mean that their depth chart is completely foolproof.
For example, the Browns could really use another piece at tight end.
Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey listed off three potential problem areas for Cleveland heading into 2024, and the tight end position was at the top of the list.
Yes, the Browns have David Njoku, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Beyond him, however, Cleveland doesn't have a whole lot.
Right now, Jordan Akins is penciled in as the Browns' No. 2 tight end. Akins logged just 15 catches for 132 yards last season, so it's not like he was a significant part of the offense in his debut campaign with the club.
Now, it should be noted that Akins did have a somewhat productive 2022 campaign with the Houston Texans, snaring 37 balls for 495 yards and five scores. However, that was, quite easily, the best showing of his six-year NFL tenure, with nearly two-thirds of his career touchdowns coming in that one season.
As Tansey notes, if Njoku suffers any sort of injury, Cleveland may be in some trouble at the position, and that isn't without precedent.
Njoku hasn't played a full season since 2018, although he has been relatively healthy the past three campaigns, missing a grand total of five games during that span.
That being said, it may behoove the Browns to address their depth at tight end in the coming weeks. Of course, so deep into the offseason, it's hard to envision what exactly Cleveland can to do improve its pecking order at that spot.