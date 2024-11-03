Browns Urged to Pursue Anthony Richardson Trade
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of questions surrounding their future at the quarterback position.
Deshaun Watson is still under contract for two more years with big money on his deal. Jameis Winston could be an intriguing option past the 2024 NFL season, but he's not going to be a very long-term guy. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown flashes of potential, but he doesn't appear to be a franchise quarterback either.
That has led many to suggest that the Browns either pursue a new quarterback via trade or in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A new option has brought up that would be a bit of a shocking trade.
Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire has suggested that the Browns should look into pursuing a trade for Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.
"The Browns must be on the phone about the quarterback who has the tools we have never seen before with Cam Newton being his closest athletic comparison. He has perhaps the strongest arm in the NFL, up there with Josh Allen. He runs a 4.43 40-yard dash."
Richardson was benched ahead of this week's game. The Colts were very non-committal when asked if Richardson would ever start for the franchise again. Could that lead them to consider trade offers?
At just 22 years old, Richardson has a ton of potential and talent. However, he has struggled on the field to begin his career.
So far in 10 games played, Richardson has completed just 50.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,535 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also picked up 378 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Granted, those are bad numbers. He has struggled to simply complete passes. But, the potential is still there for him to be an absolute superstar.
Cleveland should absolutely have interest in exploring a trade for Richardson. Depending on the price tag, he would be well worth taking a gamble on. If a third-round pick or even a second-round pick is the asking price for him, the Browns should take a chance.
Already, Richardson has shown off a great work ethic and an even better personality. He did have a bad moment when he asked out of a game for a play due to being tired from running, but his character has never been in question.
The fact of the matter is that Richardson has not played a lot of football throughout his career. He's extremely young and even more talented.
Should fans expect that a Richardson trade is possible? Probably not, but it would be worth making a call.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors about Cleveland ahead of the Tuesday afternoon trade deadline. Richardson likely isn't a real option, but the idea is extremely intriguing.