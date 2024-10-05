Cleveland Browns Urged To Trade Key Defensive Piece
The Cleveland Browns are just 1-3 heading into Week 5 and have shown very little signs of being able to turn things around.
As a result, the Browns may ultimately sell off some pieces between now and the Nov. 5 trade deadline, and Jared Mueller of Dawgs By Nature sees one Cleveland defender who could ultimately fetch a rather handsome return: defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.
Mueller notes that Tomlinson is "a solid veteran with reasonable cap hits for his acquiring team." He mentions the lineman among 11 Browns players who could potentially fetch a Day 2 pick in a trade.
Tomlinson is in his second season with Cleveland and has logged seven tackles and a sack thus far in 2024. He registered 28 tackles and three sacks last year.
The 30-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Giants, with his most productive campaign coming in 2020 when he racked up 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four passes defended.
Tomlinson then moved on to the Minnesota Vikings for a couple of seasons before joining the Browns.
While the McDonough, Ga. native has never made a Pro Bowl, he has established himself as a reliable run stuffer in the trenches and would definitely represent a valuable addition to any contending team.
We'll see if Cleveland decides to part ways with Tomlinson in the coming weeks.