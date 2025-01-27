Browns Veteran Headed To Pro Bowl For Seventh Consecutive Season
If 2024 was a swan song for Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio, he'll be going out still playing at a high level.
On Monday, the 11-year veteran was named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. It's the seventh consecutive year that Bitonio has received the honor, which is also the third most in franchise history, behind only Lou Groza (9), Jim Brown (9) and his former teammate Joe Thomas (10).
Bitonio was initially named an alternate for the games at the conclusion of the season but now gets elevated as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs G Joe Thuney, who will be playing in the Super Bowl. The 33-year-old played in all 17 games for Cleveland this season, after nursing multiple injuries in 2023.
After the season, Bitonio made it known that he would be contemplating retirement based on how he felt physically and following conversations with his family. No official announcement has been made from Bitonio yet but he is entering the final year of his current contract.
The Browns were already sending three players to the Pro Bowl as starters as DE Myles Garrett, WR Jerry Jeudy and CB Denzel Ward all earned a place on the AFC's roster through the in-season voting.
Whether or not Bitonio decides to call it quits this offseason remains to be seen, but clearly he's still playing at a high enough level to be recognized as a Pro Bowler for a seventh time.
Fans can watch Bitonio and the other Browns players at the Pro Bowl games this coming Sunday, Feb. 2 from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.