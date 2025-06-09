Cleveland Browns Veteran Safety Reflects on Current Role on Team
The Cleveland Browns were not perfect on the defensive side of the ball last year.
The issues surrounding the quarterback position dominated this offseason but the defense also made additions in order to see major improvements come 2025-26.
Grant Delpit has become a staple in the secondary in Cleveland but even he believes he can take another step forward.
During a recent appearance on "Best Podcast Available," Delpit discussed his role for the upcoming season.
"I didn't have a great year last year," Delpit said. "Maybe I did to some people but I didn't get the ball enough. It's all about getting the ball in this league, making a difference, and getting the ball back for the offense."
Delpit signed a three-year extension with the Browns in 2023. Last year, he played in and started 16 games for Cleveland. He set a career-high with 111 tackles and seven for loss. He added one sack, five quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.
Delpit put up impressive numbers as a tackler but finished with just one pass defended and no interceptions. As a safety, he believes he did not do his job of taking the ball away.
"I gotta do a better job of that," Delpit said. "It's my sixth year, so guys look up to me in this building whether I like it or not. I've definitely embraced that role but now it's time to make it definite."
The Browns used their first two draft picks this year on Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger. This will improve the front seven while Delpit plans to have a better year in the secondary.