Cleveland Browns Quickly Replace Devin Bush in Free Agency With Former All-Pro

Shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering period of the free agency window opened, the Cleveland Browns lost linebacker Devin Bush.

Bush was coming off of back-to-back career-best seasons with the Browns, earning himself a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Chicago Bears.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry quickly adapted.

On Monday evening, the Browns agreed on a two-year deal with former New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams worth up to $17 million.

Why did the Browns sign Quincy Williams?

Williams has a relationship with new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who coached the linebackers with the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was drafted. Now, the 29-year-old linebacker reunites with Rutenberg in Cleveland, where he’ll instantly assume a big role.

After two seasons in Jacksonville, Williams made a home for himself in New York. During his seven years in the NFL, Williams has appeared in 96 games, starting 81 of them. He’s made over 600 career tackles, 61 tackles for loss and an interception to go with 12 career sacks.

In 2023, Williams was an All-Pro with the Jets. Last season, he only appeared in 13 games but still mustered a career-best 3.5 sacks.

Williams is a versatile linebacker. He’ll complement reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger nicely. Schwesinger will retain the green dot and call Rutenberg’s defense in his second season with the Browns. Having a veteran, former All-Pro linebacker who worked closely with Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator will only help Schwesinger continue to develop and blossom into one of the league’s best.

While losing Bush felt like a big blow for the Browns, Berry rebounded nicely. Many had expected the team to pursue former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss, who is also a free agent. But the Browns had another replacement in mind, and opted for Williams on a two-year deal.

The former All-Pro will hope that his relationship with Rutenberg will help the Browns remain one of the best defenses in the NFL. Bush blossomed under former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Perhaps the team believed that his production wouldn’t remain the same with Schwartz removed from the picture, making that $10 million annual price feel expensive.

Instead, Berry lands a linebacker who has a great relationship with the team’s new defensive coordinator to help the Browns steer into the right direction. Not to mention, the Browns get a former All-Pro talent on a discounted price since he was hidden on a dreadful Jets roster over the last few seasons.