Cleveland Browns Waive DT Brandin Bryant To Make Room To Sign WR Rashard Higgins

Pete Smith

Friday, wide receiver Rashard Higgins officially re-signed with the Cleveland Browns and in order to make room on the roster, the team waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. Bryant appeared in four games, recording two solo tackles in 2019 for the Browns as he spent time on the active roster as well as the practice squad.

Bryant, 26 years old, is a pretty good athlete, but has never really produced in the NFL. The Browns also drafted Jordan Elliott in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft to play the same position, the three-technique defensive tackle, which made it easier to let Bryant go.

Higgins returns on a one-year $910,000 deal, reportedly turning down higher offers from other teams to come back and play with Baker Mayfield. The two have had chemistry since Mayfield was drafted and the two were part of the twos on offense in training camp and preseason in 2018.

Higgins had a forgettable 2019 season between injury and a contentious situation with the previous administration, including head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey. Per Higgins, that was another factor in coming back, having unfinished business. Had they returned, he wouldn't be here as they wouldn't have wanted him and he wouldn't have wanted to return.

Higgins has the inside track to win the third receiver job behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. He's hoping to have a successful, injury free season where he can build his value and reenter free agency for 2021, which could result in a lucrative deal.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BrandonLittle
BrandonLittle

Glad to see Higgins back. WR room looks to be pretty full

