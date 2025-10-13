Cleveland Browns waive underutilized offensive tackle
The Cleveland Browns have moved on from offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr.
The 26-year-old offensive tackle was initially brought on to the team by the Browns ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions. He was signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 24.
However, the team opted not to give Munford Jr. a chance to show his worth up front, as he was inactive for all three games that the team played in since his signing.
This move comes just a day removed from Cleveland's loss on the road in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, 23-9. Clearly, the team is looking to free up space as they look to make more moves to address their strugglesome 1-5 record.
All three games ended in losses for the Browns, with a measly total of 36 points being scored by the offense. The line, with Munford Jr. not featured, gave up eight sacks with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the signal caller and three with veteran Joe Flacco, who was traded last week, under center.
This move does very little for the Browns.
The team is still without Dawand Jones due to an injury he suffered in a game against the Green Bay Packers, and yet again, Jack Conklin was banged up. He left the game in Pittsburgh due to injury, being ruled a concussion, and his avenue to a return is not yet known. Recent trade acquisition, Cam Robinson also suffered an injury on Sunday.
Outside of those three, age is starting to catch up to Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Ethan Pocic, all of whom are getting into the late stages of their careers. The quickness and athleticism have diminished slightly, causing concern for the future of the offensive line.
You'd hope a move early in the week involving the offensive line would be acquiring one, but Cleveland's front office has other plans.
Last week, the team traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, an in-division rival, before moving on from fifth-year defensive back Greg Newsome II, in a trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In return for Newsome II, the Browns brought in defensive back Tyson Campbell, who started for the team against the Steelers this past weekend.
He finished the game with five tackles, two pass deflects and a forced fumble.
With the team making so many moves this early in the 2025 season, it is becoming more apparent that the team is looking to find an answer for the struggles.
And frankly, they need to do it fast.