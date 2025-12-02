What Myles Garrett needs to break the NFL single-season sack record

After Week 13 in the NFL regular season, it looks like Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett has all but locked up his second Defensive Player of the Year Award thanks to an unbelievable season despite playing on a very limited team.

But, could something even bigger be in store for the 2017 first overall draft pick?

Garrett has already recorded 19.0 sacks in 12 games. That’s not only a half-dozen sacks more than his closest competitor, Brian Burns of the Giants, but that’s a higher sack total than three whole NFL teams (Panthers, Bengals, 49ers) too.

Riding a six-game streak with at least one sack, the NFL’s single-season record of 22.5 (shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt) is well within reach for Garrett, with five games to go.

Needing 4.0 sacks in the last five games to complete the incredible feat, here’s a look at what stands in Garrett’s way to one of the most revered records in all of football:

Week 14: Tennessee Titans

This game has an extraordinary weight in determining the top of the first round order for next year’s draft. But for Garrett, it’s not out of the question that he can take the record in one afternoon.

Why? Well, for starters, he’s already totalled at least 4.0 sacks twice in a game this season, against the Ravens and Patriots. And, the Titans lead the league in sacks allowed all year, with 48 (that’s an average of 4.0 per outing.) Sounds like a perfect storm’s brewing.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been struggling all year at the helm of Tennessee’s offense. Plus, Dan Moore Jr. -- a former Steeler -- is Ward’s left tackle, and PFF has already credited him with eight sacks given up this season after surrendering 12 last season for Pittsburgh.

As a team, Tennessee has allowed at least 4.0 sacks in a game a whopping eight times this year. Garrett surely has this game marked down with a smiley face on his calendar.

Week 15: at Chicago Bears

This is arguably the most improved area for Chicago, from 2024 to 2025. Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked an astonishing 68 times last year, but only 19 so far this season. The Bears will likely go with rookie Ozzy Trapilo at the left tackle spot, right next to All-Pro Joe Thuney, who has made a huge difference this year for the Bears in stabilizing the whole unit.

Chicago has allowed at least 4.0 sacks in just one game this year, Week 2 against the Lions, but have given up 5.0 in the last three combined.

Week 16: Buffalo Bills

Once again, Garrett should have a very favorable matchup to build upon his already ridiculous totals, as quarterback Josh Allen is currently the sixth most-sacked quarterback in the NFL, at 28. Sure, the Bills are coming off a clean slate in this department against Pittsburgh, but that performance came just one week after giving up 8.0 sacks at Houston.

Buffalo was without its two starting tackles, Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, against the Steelers, but their replacements actually played better. Ryan Van Demark and/or Alec Anderson could be called upon against the Browns.

Week 17: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is currently riding a six-game streak of allowing at least one sack, and although their 22 sacks allowed put the Steelers among the best in the league, it’s possible that they could have to face Cleveland without their starting left tackle, Broderick Jones, currently on Injured Reserve. The earliest Jones could come back is precisely this Week 17 tilt against the Browns.

If Jones is a no-go, then former Saints’ offensive lineman Andrus Peat could start again like he did versus Buffalo, although he’s spent the most part of his 11-year NFL career playing guard.

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals

This might be hard to believe, but Cincinnati has been doing a good job avoiding sacks this season, compared to previous years. The Bengals have allowed just 25 sacks on their quarterbacks this year, placing them one spot above Pittsburgh.

But even if quarterback Joe Burrow’s 40+ sack-seasons seem long gone, the Bengals have not played one sackless game this year. And, it’s also very plausible to assume that this exceptional NFL record could already be in Garrett’s possession by the time he has to line up opposite Orlando Brown Jr. for this showdown.

Then, the question could become: how high could Garrett go?