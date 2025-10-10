Browns DC Jim Schwartz shares expectations for Tyson Campbell
Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns traded away one of their veteran leaders on the team, Joe Flacco, to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland wasn't done moving, though, as just last night the Browns traded cornerback Greg Newsome and a sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round pick.
Newsome was in his fifth year with Cleveland and in the last year of his contract. Meanwhile, Campbell has just signed a new four-year contract worth $76.5 million in July 2024, but the Browns will not have to pay him his signing bonus or his 2025 option bonus.
This trade seemed like a way for the Browns to maintain their defensive prowess without committing to Newsome long-term.
Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz exclaimed what he thought of newcomer Tyson Campbell on Thursday:
“Good size, great straight-line speed. Probably more of a scheme fit for us than he was with new regime in Jacksonville. Good press coverage guy, challenges guys physically,” per Scott Petrak.
Campbell was drafted in the same draft class as Newsome in 2021, only seven picks apart, with Newsome selected 26th overall and Campbell 33rd.
Coming out of the draft, Campbell was rated as a taller, leaner corner with outstanding speed, with a 40 time in the mid-4.40s. Campbell started off his career hot with back-to-back great seasons, totaling five interceptions and 25 passes defended in 2021 & 2022.
So far this season, Campbell has totaled 24 solo tackles, which ranks 7th among cornerbacks—also racking up eight assisted tackles and a forced fumble. In terms of overall grade via PFF, Campbell’s rating is a 56.6, which puts him in the lower tier of cornerbacks at 109th out of 169 qualified players. His 19 receptions allowed this season rank him at 8th among cornerbacks.
Campbell fits better into the scheme the Browns want to play, a more man-to-man system with a bigger corner who is more physical than a guy like Newsome, who is slightly smaller but faster and more fit to play in a zone like the Jaguars do.
Schwartz seems sad to let a guy like Newsome go, as he said, “I would say this, we're really going to miss Greg, such a good guy, great locker room guy, great worker.”
As Newsome made his mark while he was in Cleveland, the Browns decided to move on. Campbell has started all of the games for Jacksonville this season, and looks in line to start this Sunday vs Pittsburgh.