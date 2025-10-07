Cleveland Browns trade QB Joe Flacco to AFC North rival
The Cleveland Browns are saying goodbye to quarterback Joe Flacco by trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.
The full trade details were reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The Browns are sending Flacco and a sixth-round pick (which originally belonged to the Detroit Lions) to the Bengals for a fifth-round selection.
Browns trade Flacco to Bengals
The move comes after the Browns benched Flacco in favor of rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, who made his first start in the team's Week 5 loss against the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Flacco spoke about his benching last week ahead of the team's travel to London.
“I don’t think I foresaw it,” Flacco said h/t FOX 8 Cleveland producer Talia Naquin “Listen, I think I said it on Sunday, anytime you’re in this league, I mean, everybody’s always getting evaluated. And, the job of quarterback is to help your team win football games. So, I don’t know if I foresaw it coming.”
Flacco, 40, continues his tour through the AFC North after spending a decade of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. After spending two separate stints with the Browns, one that included a playoff start, the team is sending him to the Bengals, who are in need of some quarterback help.
The Bengals lost starting quarterback Joe Burrow to a toe injury back in Week 2, forcing backup Jake Browning to the starting lineup. Browning has struggled in the three games with the Bengals, so the team is looking towards Flacco to try and save their season.
It remains to be seen if or when Flacco will take over as the starting quarterback for the Bengals, but the team could ask for his services soon given how the season is beginning to slip away.
The Bengals already beat Flacco and the Browns in Week 1 when the two teams met in Cleveland, but there is a chance for the veteran quarterback to face his former squad should he be the starter in Week 18, when a rematch takes place in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium.
In the meantime, the Browns will roll with Gabriel while Shedeur Sanders backs him up when the team visits another division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.