Cleveland Browns Week 6 Inactives Vs. Philadelphia Eagles
While the Cleveland Browns arrive in Philadelphia for Week 6 short-handed in a number of areas due to injury, Sunday brought a positive injury updates.
Star cornerback Denzel Ward will suit up for Cleveland against the Eagles after nursing a hamstring injury throughout the week of practice. It's positive news for a Browns secondary that is going to be missing safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, the latter of whom has been starting for Juan Thornhill since Week 2.
Ward was one of four players tabbed with a questionable designation on Friday. Along with Ward, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will also play on Sunday despite being questionable. Diabate has been on the IR after suffering a hip injury in Week 1. Hurst suffered the same fate following an ankle injury in the team's season opener. Both players were activated to the active roster on Saturday.
The lone questionable player who won't play for the Browns on Sunday is linebacker Jordan Hicks.
Cleveland's full list of inactives includes:
S Grant Delpi
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (emergency QB)
CB Khaleif Hailassie
S Ronnie Hickman
C Ethan Pocic
LB Jordan Hicks
DT Quinton Jefferson
WR Jamari Thrash
The availability of Ward, Diabate and Hurst aren't the only positive injury notes for Cleveland in Week 6. Veteran right tackle Jack Conklin is slated to make his 2024 debut today. Conklin has been rehabbing from a serious knee injury in Week 1 of last season. He nearly made a long-awaited return to the field in Week 3, but suffered a setback due to a hamstring issue. Now that he's recovered from that he'll play for the first time this season.