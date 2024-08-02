Browns Will Consider Return To Greenbrier For Training Camp in 2025
Doing something two years in a row may just be a coincidence. Doing it three years in a row though, you might as well call it a tradition.
The Cleveland Browns will flirt with starting a tradition of their own after a second consecutive successful trip to the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. The beauteous, mountain draped property has served as a backdrop for the start of Browns training camp each of the last two years now. Reflecting on the team's second experience at the resort, head coach Kevin Stefanski is keeping the door open on a return in 2025.
"We really enjoy our time down here and those are discussions we'll have internally," said Stefanski on the final day of practice. "Again year two down here different in that our players, our coaches, our staff knew what to expect. But really it's a first class operation, take great care of us. Bottom line is we got our work in."
Last year, the trip was cited as a catalyst for much of the team's success, serving as a valuable team bonding experience. Cleveland's tight-knit culture was on full display as the team battled an excessive number of injuries to key players to finish 11-6 and clinch a wild card berth in 2023.
The team's success and contagious culture was one of the biggest motivators in the team returning to the Greenbrier this summer. After another productive start to camp it may be enough to bring the Browns back for more next year – especially if they have similar success during the season.
"We really followed what we planned on doing when we came down here," the Browns head man added. "Really pleased with the effort from the guys. I thought they did a nice job with everything we really asked them to do."
For now, at least, whether or not to return to the Greenbrier in 2025 is "to be determined." But it's evident that Stefanski and the rest of the Browns brass have an affinity for the venue as a perfect starting place for training camp.