Cleveland Celebrity Makes Bold Browns 2024 Prediction
WWE Superstar Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin cut a pretty convincing Cleveland Browns promo on his Tuesday appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.
The Miz is a very well-known Cleveland supporter. Like many of us, he wears his Cleveland fandom on his sleeve and is proud of where he is from. He has stuck with the Browns through the bad times and makes his presence felt any chance he has a microphone in his hands.
Among many topics they covered on Tuesday, Eisen and The Miz eventually played 'the schedule game' and they walked through each of the Browns' opponents one by one.
To no surprise, The Miz came up with a perfect 17-0 record for the 2024 Cleveland Browns. Accomplishing this would be an impressive feat in any season, but for the 2024 version of the Cleveland Browns, this would be adjacent to a miracle.
Cleveland enters the season with the toughest schedule in the NFL, having to play in the best division in the NFL while also competing against the AFC West and NFC East. 2024 will be no cakewalk for Cleveland, but as Grant Delpit said in his Tuesday press conference, "we wouldn't want it any other way."
The positive part for Cleveland is that there are only a couple of games where they will not have the best roster on the field. Cleveland is ready made for a championship in 2024 and maybe The Miz can pull some of those WWE strings and make his prediction come true.