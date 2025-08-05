REPORT: Browns Sign New Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley on Monday, adding another signal-caller to a crowded quarterback room. Multiple injuries have left the team short on healthy arms as Cleveland heads into their preseason opener.
The Browns' decision to sign Huntley appears driven by immediate necessity rather than long-term planning. Huntley signed a contract at the veteran minimum, indicating the team views their new addition as a low-risk "camp arm" to absorb practice reps and preseason snaps as multiple quarterbacks recover from injury.
ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news of Huntley's signing, noting, "The Browns need another arm," due to the team's recent injury problems at the quarterback position.
Veteran QB Kenny Pickett has been sidelined and limited since last week with a hamstring injury, while rookie Dillon Gabriel was limited on Monday with hamstring tightness. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders did not participate in team drills on Saturday before returning to practice today.
The Browns are scheduled for joint practices with the Carolina Panthers this week before their preseason opener on Friday. WKYC-TV Browns analyst Mary Kay Cabot reported that Huntley plans to travel to Carolina and suit up for Cleveland on Friday night.
Tyler Huntley has 25 regular-season appearances and 14 regular-season starts during his five-year NFL career, including five starts last season for the Miami Dolphins. Huntley won two of the games he started in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa, amassing 829 passing yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The signing marks Huntley's second stint with the Browns after spending last preseason in Cleveland, competing for the backup role to then-starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. He made it through the first wave of roster cuts but was released before Week 1, after the Browns were unable to find a willing trade partner. The former Baltimore Ravens backup was then signed to the Ravens' practice squad before he was picked up by Miami when Tagovailoa suffered another concussion.
The Cleveland Browns' first preseason contest on Friday will provide the franchise with its first opportunity to evaluate whether the team's unprecedented quarterback surplus can translate to on-field success.