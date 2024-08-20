Could Cleveland Browns Explore Trading This Quarterback Before Week 1?
Decisions, decisions. The Browns have some difficult ones to make in the week ahead as they prepare to trim their roster to 53 players on Aug. 27.
One of the biggest one revolves around the the third string quarterback and whether or not they'll settle on veteran Tyler Huntley or 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the job. According to a new report from Zac Jackson of the The Athletic, Cleveland may be open to moving the latter, despite the fact that he's played well throughout the preseason and seems to have an inside track to the job.
"A league source said the Browns have been willing to engage in discussions about moving Thompson-Robinson with teams looking to bolster their quarterback rooms," according to Jackson, who added that, "it’s unclear if Cleveland is close to a deal."
Jackson also went on to note that the Browns could used Thompson-Robinson in a potential trade to acquire an experienced offensive lineman. The left tackle position in particular has become a massive position of need for Cleveland during the preseason due to injuries.
Regular starter Jedrick Wills remains sidelined following an MCL injury last season. While James Hudson III, Germain Ifedi and Hakeem Adeniji all left Saturday's preseason matchup with the Vikings with various injuries. Of that trio, Ifedi is expected back at practice this week and will take reps at left tackle.
In two preseason games, DTR has seemingly outplayed Huntley. The second-year signal caller has completed 27 of his 35 pass attempts for 260 yards, while tossing one interception. While he hasn't thrown a touchdown he has led two touchdowns drives during his time under center. Huntley meanwhile has gone 20-for-29 for 176 yards and thrown two interceptions. He's accounted for just three points on drives he's orchestrated to this point.
It's not all that surprising that Cleveland would look to move one of the two quarterbacks before roster cutdown day on Aug. 27. If it were to be Thompson-Robinson though it would be somewhat of a stunning decision considering how much the organization has valued him as a day three pick with a bright future.