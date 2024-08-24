Dallas Cowboys' Star Defender Will Miss Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns will be facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, and considering this latest news, they may have an easier time throwing the football.
Cowboys star cornerback DaRon Bland is getting set to undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his foot, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It will keep Bland sidelined for six-to-eight weeks, meaning that he will not be available in the season opener.
Bland had a monster year in 2023, racking up 69 tackles, nine interceptions, 15 passes defended and five defensive touchdowns, which set an NFL record. He made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection as a result.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Fresno State, was selected by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Bland registered 54 tackles, five picks and seven passes defended during his rookie campaign.
This will mark the first time that the Modesto, Ca. native will miss time, as he played in all 34 games over his first two professional seasons.
Obviously, this is significant news for the Browns, who were preparing to face a lethal cornerback duo of Bland and Trevon Diggs to start the year.
But now, with Bland out of the picture, Cleveland can feel pretty comfortable simply playing keep-away from Diggs, who is a fantastic corner in his own right.
The Browns last played the Cowboys in October 2020, which was a 49-38 victory for Cleveland. The Browns actually lead the all-time series 18-14.
You can catch Cleveland host Dallas on Sept. 8.