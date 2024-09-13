Dallas Cowboys Named Trade Destination For Cleveland Browns' Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns got off to a horrendous start in Week 1, watching their offense repeatedly sputter in a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
As a result, some are already wondering if the Browns could potentially sell off some pieces during the season, and one potential trade candidate is wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Moore is in the final year of his deal and has been relegated to the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart behind Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, and in the season opener, he logged just three catches for nine yards.
Devavrat Kulkarni of NFL Analysis Network recently put together a list of three potential trade targets for the Cowboys, and among them was Moore.
Kulkarni notes that Moore's production may be stunted in Cleveland with Cooper, Jeudy and tight end David Njoku all ahead of him as targets for Deshaun Watson. Not only that, but Cedric Tillman appeared to make great strides in training camp and could ultimately challenge Moore for targets at some point this season.
Moore did enjoy the best season of his career last year, hauling in 59 receptions for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his debut campaign with the Browns, but that came as the team's No. 2 wide out. The addition of Jeudy has pushed Moore further down the depth chart.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys could certainly use another piece in their receiving corps behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, the latter of whom has been a disappointment since being acquired before the 2023 season.
Of course, there is still a long way to go before Cleveland decides to make any drastic roster decisions, but what we saw in Week 1 certainly wasn't encouraging.