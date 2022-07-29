Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Among the NFL’s Top Selling Merchandise

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the most bought jerseys in the league.


The NFLPA released its list of top merchandise sales around the entire National Football League. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was among the names on the list.

Watson came in at No. 21 on the list, which of probably higher than many expected. With the off the field issues that Watson is dealing with, it is sort of a surprise to see him in the top 50.

Browns fans are repping their new quarterback’s gear at a high rate. When Watson is actually on the field his sales will likely go up. As well as when time passes, and he gets further away from the civil issues. Sitting at No. 21 without every throwing a pass in the orange and brown is not a bad spot.

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady has the top-selling test in the league by no surprise at all. Brady has led this category before in his career:

No other Browns player is in the top 50 for sales. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is at No. 16 on the list. You can see the complete list of who is selling the most merchandise below. 

