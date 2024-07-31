Deshaun Watson and Browns' Offense Continue Great Rhythm Through Day 5 of Training Camp
Tuesday in White Sulpher Springs was yet another "sharp" day for the Cleveland Browns' offense as they continue to turn up the heat early in training camp.
Regardless of the clips you may come across on X, Deshaun Watson and the Browns' offense have looked impressive through the first five days. Reports out of the Greenbrier are that Watson looks incredibly comfortable in Ken Dorsey's system and that he is carrying himself with a confidence that we haven't seen to this point in Cleveland.
He had some sharp words in his first training camp press conference about where his mindset is going into the season, and that certainly appears to be helping him with his on-field performance.
We also need to acknowledge the truth about this point in training camp: the offense should look great. Passes should be completed because the defense is practicing at a significant disadvantage in these no-contact drills.
Regardless of that, it is still important for the offense to shine, and it has been. Outside of the positive reports from Watson, the Browns' receiving corps have been equally impressive.
We all know what Amari Cooper is going to bring to the table, and he is back to his normal, veteran ways. The question marks in the receiving room are Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman. Jeudy has yet to get on the field, but each day Moore and Tillman have made plays and have come up in big situations.
On Tuesday, both of them found paydirt with touchdown catches as they continue to gain the trust of the quarterback.
The final member of the passing attack is David Njoku. Njoku looks ready to have another career season in this new offense. He is getting personal coaching from one of the game's best, Mike Vrabel, and this offense is going to be tailor-made for his success. He and Watson continue to build their chemistry as he looks to pick up right where he left off in 2023.
Positive reports early on in camp are great. Wednesday is an off day for the Browns and they will participate in a walk-through before a fun team-building activity. The next practice is the most important one. Thursday at the Greenbrier will look and sound like football when the team begins to hit in live contact. The picture will continue to become clearer as we inch closer to September 8th.