Ranking 5 Most Realistic Browns Trades That Could Still Happen This Offseason

The two most important windows for roster building in the NFL may have already passed -- the first stage of free agency and the Draft -- but teams never stop exploring ways to better their clubs.

While there are still a few big name free agents available, trades are also an important part of the process, especially when filling very specific needs identified once the voluntary offseason program gets rolling.

The Cleveland Browns are no exception, so here are five plausible trades that can still materialize, ranked in order of their feasibility:

Dillon Gabriel, quarterback, outgoing

This is the most obvious one, by a mile. The open quarterback competition has centered around Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and the team added sixth-rounder Taylen Green out of Arkansas as a developmental prospect. There just seems to be no room for Gabriel.

The logical destination would be Atlanta for a number of reasons. He’d be playing under Kevin Stefanski again, the same head coach who offered him unwavering support as a starter last year, and he could continue to work under Tommy Rees.

Plus, the Falcons already have two left-handed quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart. Adding another lefty makes all the sense in the world, as Atlanta’s pass-catchers need all the reps they can get working those passes, where the ball behaves differently.

A conditional seventh-round pick if Gabriel sticks on the Falcons’ roster is better than cutting him later in the summer.

Cedric Tillman, wide receiver, outgoing

With Cleveland adding two wideouts, the presumptive No. 2 wideout from last season is suddenly on the bubble, left to battle it out with the likes of Malachi Corley, Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash.

Out of all those names, Tillman might be the only one with some return value in the trade market, and teams like the Raiders or Dolphins could be legitimately interested.

Trey Benson, running back, Cardinals

Unable to build off his rookie season in 2024, Benson was a major disappointment in Arizona during the 2025 season, when he played in only four contests due to a meniscus issue that was originally thought to be a short-term problem.

Quinshon Judkins did well as a rookie, but there should be some concern regarding his paltry 3.6-yard per carry average. That number should go up just based on offensive line upgrades, but adding another back capable of spelling him should be a priority after the team let Jerome Ford walk in free agency. Dylan Sampson is a different kind of back, more of a change-of-pace type instead of a true backup.

Arizona did a phenomenal job of devaluating Benson further by selecting Notre Dame standout Jeremiyah Love third overall in last month’s draft, so getting your hands on Benson shouldn’t be too expensive.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, defensive end, Giants

The only explanation why Thibodeaux is still on the Giants roster might be the asking price, no matter what the team says publicly. The truth is, it’s time to move on from the former first-rounder. Brian Burns and Abdul Carter are the starters at outside linebacker in the Giants’ 3-4 look, and the team added Arvell Reese, who might end up transitioning to the outside eventually, as well.

Thibodeaux is better suited to play defensive end in a 4-3 alignment, just like the Browns’, where he should be able to take advantage of all the attention that Myles Garrett commands. The team tried adding A.J. Epenesa during free agency, but that deal fell through. Cleveland didn’t add anybody through the draft, either, so there’s still a need there. A mid-round selection should do the trick.

Cole Kmet, tight end, Bears

Cleveland did add a couple of tight ends with low round picks during the draft, but it’s highly unlikely Joe Royer or Carsen Ryan could step up and fill David Njoku’s shoes immediately.

The Browns were one of two teams using multiple tight ends for over 50 percent of their offensive plays last season, so breakout star Harold Fanning Jr. still needs a companion. Kmet is coming off a season where he logged his lowest total of targets (48) since his 2020 rookie campaign, and the days where he targeted 90 times per year are over with Colston Loveland in Chicago.

Cleveland should definitely make a play for him.