Deshaun Watson Provides Sneak Peak Of Browns New Weight Room
The occasional clip of practice from inside the Browns practice facility in recent years often flashed a quick glimpse of the team's makeshift weight room.
Essentially, if players wanted to get a lift in they'd head to the north end of the fieldhouse where the team blocked off a portion of the turf surface for workout equipment. That is no longer the case as the first of a several major expansion projects has been completed at the team's CrossCountry Mortgage Campus training facility in the form of a new state-of-the-art weight room.
On Monday, star quarterback Deshaun Watson provided a sneak peak of the new space via his Instagram story.
Construction of a new wright room was long overdue for the Browns, who have housed their weight room on that section of the indoor field for the last four years. In fact, back in February when the NFL Player's Association released their annual "team report cards," Cleveland received one of its lowest marks – a D – for their lack of an actual weight room. Amidst the rest of the NFL the Browns raned 23rd overall for that specific category.
At the time, head coach Kevin Stefanski made a point in sharing that the weight room project was looming this offseason. Construction began on the new space earlier this year.
Adding a weight room was a major box checked by the Browns in their attempts to modernize the practice facility. There is more to come though as team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been buying up property around the space to make room for even bigger expansion plans.
Fans who attend training camp practices over the course of the next month will see the changes being made at Lou Groza Blvd.