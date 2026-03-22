Three Blockbuster Trades That Cleveland Browns Could Still Explore

The Cleveland Browns have been very active and successful in NFL free agency.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry started the offseason with a trade, sending the Houston Texans a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for starting right tackle Tytus Howard.

Berry has always been known to be aggressive when it comes to trades that would improve the Browns ahead of the NFL Draft.

Let’s take a look at a few more hypothetical moves that could instantly elevate the Browns this offseason.

1. Ditching No. 24 overall for a true star wide receiver

Earlier this week, the Browns watched the Denver Broncos trade No. 30 overall to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jaylen Waddle.

At the NFL trade deadline, there was a bit of speculation that Berry would try and pry away Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets, who are clearly rebuilding.

Still just 25, Wilson is coming off of the worst season in his career, where he only started seven games for the lowly Jets. He still caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns aren’t in a position to trade for a veteran receiver like A.J. Brown. They’re also not in a position to sign a premier free agent like Tyreek Hill or even Deebo Samuel. It’s also unlikely that the Jacksonville Jaguars part ways with Brian Thomas Jr. after his lone down season with the team.

Wilson fits Cleveland’s timeline. He eclipsed three straight seasons over 1,000 receiving yards since joining the Jets in 2022. Could the Browns pair him with fellow Ohio State star Carnell Tate in the 2026 NFL Draft? It would be much more likely that adding Wilson would give Berry flexibility to solve Cleveland’s left tackle crisis in the first round.

2. Call the Las Vegas Raiders for a real blockbuster

Berry is known to pounce when the price tag on a player plummets.

Right now, the Raiders are stuck with Maxx Crosby after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of trading two first-round picks for the premier pass rusher.

The Browns would have to work nearly impossible salary cap gymnastics to make this trade work. It seems like the Raiders are content holding onto Crosby. But what if the Browns came knocking with No. 24 overall and a few mid-round selections?

That might be the best offer that the Raiders hear. Pairing Crosby and Garrett would be the best pass rushing duo in NFL history. It would alleviate pressure on new Browns head coach Todd Monken’s offense by having the most dominant defense in the NFL.

3. Trade for a future first-ballot left tackle

Ever since Joe Thomas decided to retire following the 2017 NFL season, the Browns have been searching for a replacement.

Thomas is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So, what if the Browns tapped another player who is heading to Canton?

The San Francisco 49ers are in a contract dispute with 38-year-old left tackle Trent Williams. As a result, the 49ers could look to trade the 15 year veteran to his third organization.

In the upcoming draft, the Browns have done plenty of homework on Georgia Bulldogs left tackle Monroe Freeling, who played less than 40 games throughout his college career. Freeling projects as a first-round talent, but might need some work before evolving into a premier left tackle at the NFL level.

This would take some salary cap gymnastics as well, but adding Williams would buy time for Freeling to develop while giving the 21-year-old a legendary resource to learn from during his rookie campaign.