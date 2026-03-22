Cleveland Browns Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

Things have really quieted down on the open market, after the first wave of free agency.

To date, the Cleveland Browns have signed eight outside free agents and re-signed six of their own. They also acquired one projected starter through a trade.

Let's take a peek at the current to determine if the Browns are better off, worse off or unchanged in relation to last season, after the first wave of free agency signings. Remember, incoming draftees and rookie free agents are yet to be considered, and they should change things dramatically.

Quarterbacks

Currently rostered: Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel

Outgoing: Bailey Zappe

The new regime is willing to give Watson a shot at the starting position again, something that Kevin Stefanski seemed over with. An active Watson is better than Gabriel, who started six games last year.

Verdict: Better

Running Backs

Currently rostered: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders, Ahmani Marshall

Outgoing: Jerome Ford, Trayveon Williams

Ford’s production went down dramatically last year, so that won’t be missed too much. Expect the Browns to add a new face or two here through a late pick and/or rookie free agent.

Verdict: Same

Wide receivers

Currently rostered: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain, Malachi Corley, Jamari Thrash, Tylan Wallace, Luke Floriea, Isaiah Wooden

Outgoing: DeAndre Carter

No movements here shouldn’t be surprising, as the Browns look poised to add at least two new wideouts via draft, including one in the opening round. That’s almost a guarantee that this unit will be better, eventually.

Verdict: Same

Tight ends

Currently rostered: Harold Fannin Jr., Jake Stoll, Brenden Bates, Sal Cannella, Caden Prieskorn

Outgoing: David Njoku, Blake Whiteheart

Stoll won’t compensate for losing Njoku, but Cleveland seems mighty interested in Georgia’s Oscar Delp, so he’s a possibility. Even so, it might take some time for any newcomer here to fill Njoku’s shoes.

Verdict: Worse

Offensive line

Currently rostered: Dawand Jones, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Luke Wypler, KT Leveston, Jeremiah Byers, Kendrick Green, Kingsley Eguakun, Zak Zinter, Tyre Phillips, Jack Conley

Outgoing: Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin, Cam Robinson, Cornelius Lucas, Justin Osborne

This one’s tricky. Teven Jenkins isn’t in the same zip code as prime Teller, and neither is Howard compared to Conklin’s best years. Johnson is light years away from Bitonio, who could still return. While Elgton Jenkins is an upgrade over Pocic, this O-Line isn’t up to par with what Cleveland had when all were healthy. However, injuries impacted last year so much. Immediate help's on its way, via the NFL Draft's first round.

Verdict: Worse

Defensive line

Currently rostered: Myles Garrett, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Alex Wright, Kalia Davis, A.J. Epenesa, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Isaiah McGuire, Sam Kamara, Julian Okwara

Outgoing: Shelby Harris, Cam Thomas

This is tough, because Harris is a good, dependable veteran. But the upgrade from Thomas to Epenesa can’t be ignored. If Hall can stay healthy, he could be the wildcard here.

Verdict: Better

Linebackers

Currently rostered: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Nathaniel Watson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Winston Reid, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Outgoing: Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate

Williams’ signing makes sense because he’s played extensibvely under new DC Mike Rutenberg, but Bush’s breakout in ‘25 was phenomenal. Losing Baker and Diabate -- both could still be re-signed -- means losing 10 starts from last year, and there’s a chance Owusu-Koramoah can’t come back, either. Somebody’s gonna need to step up big-time.

Verdict: Worse

Defensive backs

Currently rostered: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Myles Harden, Dan Thomas, Tre Avery, D’Angelo Ross, Christopher Edmonds, Donovan McMillon, Dom Jones

Outgoing: Rayshawn Jenkins, Martin Emerson Jr., Anthony Kendall, Sam Webb

The real shame here is Emerson’s injury preventing him from earning an extension in '25. Thomas should be an upgrade over Jenkins, while the return of Avery and Ross doesn’t move the needle much. Hickman’s return, on the other hand, is crucial for this unit.

Verdict: Same

Special teams

Currently rostered: Corey Bojorquez, Andre Szmyt, Rex Sunahara, Nik Constantinou

Outgoing: None

Cleveland did a good job of holding on to Bojorquez, Szmyt and Sunahara. All three should look better in 2026 under new STC Byron Storer. However, don’t discount the team bringing in some competition in the form of a rookie free agent or two.

Verdict: Same

Note: Italics mean the player was either signed or re-signed.