Disturbing Details of 24th Lawsuit against Browns Deshaun Watson

A 24th lawsuit has been filed in courts against Deshaun Watson. The newest lawsuit is very detailed and disturbing, as many of them have been. The storyline fits many of the past lawsuits.

Below is what happened affording to the document.

Watson reached out to Plaintiff a few days later to schedule a second massage. Plaintif agreed. The second massage session took place on August 9, 2020 at Plaintiff's apartment, at around 3:00 pm or 4:00 pm in the afteroon. At the beginning of the session, Watson did not want to use the draping that is typically used in a massage. Instead, he requested a small towel. Watson also insisted on starting the massage with him lying face up. Watson reminded Plaintiff he only wanted her to focus on his upper body and abdomen. He then demanded that she work on his inner thighs and quadriceps. During the massage, Watson's tone became aggressive as he repeatedly demanded that she go higher and higher into his inner thighs, causing her hand to touch his scrotum. As the massage continued, Watson made piercing eye contact with Plaintiff'. At this point, Plaintiff became very uncomfortable with the situation. She was also scared, because Watson was in her apartment, and he was much bigger and stronger than the Plaintiff: She also did not want to upset Watson for fear of retaliation against her small business. As Plaintiff attempted to focus on getting the massage completed, at some point, Watson got an erection, causing the towel to fall off: By this point, Watson, was now completely naked and exposed. Watson then started to masturbate. Plaintiff immediately stopped the massage. Apparently responding to look of shock on Plaintiff's face. Watson said to Plaintiff, "Relax. It is okay to touch it." Plaintiff refused Watson's entreaties. Watson then stood up and continued masturbating more aggressively. As he did so, Watson asked the Plaintiff' "Where do you want me to put it?" Plaintiff by this point was in complete shock and could not speak. She froze. Watson quickly ejaculated; some of his ejaculate got on Plaintiff's chest and face. Plaintiff' immediately left the room, and ran into the bathroom to clean Watson's ejaculate off' of her. Watson offered no apology or explanation for his conduct. He instead got dressed, paid Plaintiff $150 via Cash App and left. Plaintiff was left humiliated and traumatized shortly after the massage, Plaintiff called her close friend to tell her what happened. They both were mortified by Watson's conduct. There were no further massage sessions. She shortly thereafter quit massage therapy.

Statement from attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the lawsuit: "Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson, Buzbee said. "The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right. Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury."

