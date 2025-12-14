Cleveland Browns rule out seven players vs. Chicago Bears, including former All-Pro

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to go against the Chicago Bears for their Week 15 matchup.

While most of the Browns are getting ready to play on the field, there are some that won't be in action due to injury or because they failed to make the game day roster.

Here's a look at who won't play in the Browns game against the Bears:

OT Jack Conklin

Conklin remains in concussion protocol and will be out for the second straight game for the Browns. Last week, the team rolled with KT Leveston as Conklin's replacement on the line, and it appears that will be the same for this game against the Bears.

CB Denzel Ward

Ward did not practice all week with a calf injury, so he won't play against the Bears. It's a big loss for the Browns, who are facing off against a Bears offense that can win in a number of different ways.

Tyson Campbell, Myles Harden, D'Angelo Ross and Sam Webb are behind him in the depth chart.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OL Wyatt Teller

Teller remains out with a calf injury. Therefore, Teven Jenkins will take his spot on the offensive line at right guard.

OL Zak Zinter

Zinter is the lone healthy scratch for the Browns against the Bears.

TE David Njoku

Njoku suffered a knee injury during the Browns' last game against the Tennessee Titans when he caught a touchdown from Shedeur Sanders. He left the game after the catch and did not return. He also did not make an appearance in practice this week.

With Njoku out, Harold Fannin Jr. will get more looks from Sanders, while Brenden Bates and Blake Whiteheart could see more playing time.

RB Dylan Sampson

Sampson is dealing with both calf and hand injuries for the Browns, which is holding him out for the game. So far this season, the rookie out of Tennessee has 44 carries for 116 yards, but has had more impact in the passing game. Sampson has recorded 28 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

With Sampson out, the Browns will turn to Quinshon Judkins, Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams in the running back room.

DT Adin Huntington

Huntington is inactive for a third consecutive game as he nurses a quad injury. In his rookie season, the undrafted free agent out of Tulane has 12 tackles in 10 games for the Browns.

With Huntington out, rookie Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Shelby Harris will hold down the fort as the defensive tackles for the Browns.