Dillon Gabriel has instant reaction to viral Shedeur Sanders video
The Cleveland Browns are some sort of media crisis currently in the sports world. Coming into the season by signing Joe Flacco, drafting Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders was sure to set the season up with some storylines to remember.
As Joe Flacco was named the starter for Cleveland, beginning the regular season, it felt like the right move to have the veteran guy starting for a relatively young team. Now, after four weeks of Flacco, it was evident that he no longer has what it takes to put this team in the best position to win football games.
This is why Dillon Gabriel was named the starter moving forward for the Browns earlier this week. As Gabriel was named the second-string QB behind Flacco to start the year, the natural progression would lead to him starting when Flacco underperforms. What was not expected (or maybe was) was the frenzy that this could cause in the fanbase and the media after this move.
Many fans wishing bad performances from Gabriel just because he is starting in front of a household name, Shedeur Sanders, and they would like to see Sanders start for the Browns. As Sanders is such a polarizing figure, the media attention towards him is unmistakable.
In the now-viral video, Shedeur was asked how he felt about the Browns' recent quarterback changes, specifically starting Gabriel and keeping Shedeur at third-string QB, even behind the struggling Flacco. In that video, Shedeur does not speak the words but mouths them, which we have now learned was a response to former head coach Rex Ryan criticizing Shedeur on GET UP on ESPN.
In the roundabout way of the media cycle, Dillon Gabriel was asked how he felt about Shedeur’s interview, and he had this to say:
“We can only control what we can control, yeah, I don’t wanna speak for anyone in particular.”
In the short video, Gabriel outlines the basics of a situation like this, where two rookie quarterbacks are vying for playing time. In both Gabriel's and Sanders' eyes, they want to be the starting guy, but you can not come out directly and say that you should be the starting guy. The decision is also beyond their control, and they are simply trying to be the best players they can be.
You do start to wonder when a situation like this will begin to hurt the overall team and their chemistry. But I think it’s important to remember what Gabriel said to start the response:
“We’re a team, we do this as a unit.”
This should be the motto the Browns take from this, whoever is starting each week.