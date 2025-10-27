Dillon Gabriel reveals how he needs to improve following Browns' loss to Patriots
It started so well for Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
On the opening drive, he threw to Harold Fannin Jr. for the opening touchdown of the game against the New England Patriots. For a team that has been noted for its lockdown defense, the Browns broke through with ease.
The Patriots recovered to take a 9-7 lead into halftime in an evenly poised battle. Then the third quarter started.
Cleveland seemingly shut down, the Pats fired away 21 points in the third to accelerate away and leave the Browns in the dust, with Cleveland coming away with a 32-13 loss at Gillette Stadium.
Gabriel, who threw for 156 yards, two touchdowns - one of which was when the result was all but sealed - and chucked two interceptions, his first turnovers this season, believes that the loss, the team’s improvement going forward, all starts with him.
“We’ve got to get back to work, got to get better,” Gabriel said at the post-game press conference
“It starts with me, and I don't want to stand up here and say the same old story, so we've got to get better, and there are multiple categories, starting with me.”
The saving grace at the moment for the Browns is that they head into their bye week with plenty to reflect on, having just two wins from eight games played; their season looks to be all but done.
“We need to,” Gabriel admits when asked if the bye week will be used for the team to regroup.
“It starts with me, and I got to find solutions. And make sure the outcome changes, but it's not so we have to work on that.”
In truth, the loss to the Patriots was a summary of how the Browns’ season has gone. Uninspiring.
With Gabriel leading the offensive sets, Cleveland haven’t been able to get anything going offensively, as opposing defenses are comfortably halting the Browns’ running game.
Despite the near-predictable offence and lacklustre performances, head coach Kevin Stefanski made a shocking revelation: he isn’t changing his choice of quarterback, showing his loyalty to Gabriel.
But from inaccurate passes to bad decision-making when Cleveland needed him the most in the early stages of the third quarter, could the real question be whether unleashing Shedeur Sanders would be the right thing?
Or are Browns’ fans facing the reality that it is doubful Gabriel be benched following the bye week.