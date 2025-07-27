Discouraging Shedeur Sanders Training Camp Stat Shoots Down QB1 Hopes
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has been significantly heating up throughout 2025 training camp. With Deshaun Watson suffering a second rupture to his Achilles tendon while in the midst of rehab last winter, the team knew they'd have to identify a new starter for the upcoming season.
To do so, they brought in four different quarterbacks this past offseason, signing veteran Joe Flacco in free agency, trading for fourth-year prospect Kenny Pickett, and taking two rookies in the draft: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. All four candidates were expected to have a real shot at winning the QB1 slot ahead of Week 1, even Sanders, their fifth-round pick.
There weren't any clear favorites heading into training camp, but Sanders was the largest underdog by far, according to the betting odds. He's been steadily stringing together impressive performances that should increase his chances of being named the starter.
2025 Cleveland Browns training camp has been discouraging for Shedeur Sanders' starting prospects
Through the first four days of team drills, he's reportedly gone 20-for-31 on completions, including three touchdowns. That has him tied with Kenny Pickett for the most scores so far, but, unlike the former Pittsburgh Steeler, he hasn't thrown an interception yet.
Unfortunately, ESPN Cleveland also reported a very discouraging stat for those hoping that Shedeur Sanders would wind up winning the starting gig. In the first four days of practice, he's the only quarterback not to get a single rep with the first-team offense.
That could change at some point during the remainder of training camp or in the preseason, but it's not a promising look for his starting prospects at this juncture. Hopefully, his impressive play so far will convince Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the staff to give Sanders some action with the first unit.
If he's to be the starter, even if it's later on in the 2025 season, he'll need to build rapport with Jerry Jeudy and the rest of the Browns' starting weapons. The more he has to throw to equipment managers, the less time he'll have to prove that he's a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.