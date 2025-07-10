New Odds Shed Light on Cleveland Browns' QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle is sure to be one of the most interesting stories over the course of training camp. Their rookies, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders, are required to report on July 18. They won't be joined by veteran gunslingers Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett until July 22.
All four players were added this offseason and will be given a chance to take over Deshaun Watson's starting spot for the 2025 NFL season while he recovers from a devastating situation that saw him rupture his Achilles twice in a short span. Cleveland hasn't closed the door on the possibility that he could return at some point during this upcoming season, but that would require that one of the four QBs they brought in plays well enough to keep the Browns afloat until then without performing convincingly enough to earn the starting spot for the remainder of the campaign.
At this point in the summer, there's still no clear answer for who will start under center for Cleveland come Week 1. Retired journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has some hunches about who will begin the year as QB1, as well as who will take over at some point during the season, but only so much can be known from rookie minicamp and OTAs.
Training camp and preseason will be crucial in determining who will emerge as the victor. That said, there are some clues as to who the favorite is right now. FanDuel recently released its odds on who'll be the Week 1 starter for the Browns, as well as bets for the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants, and the Indianapolis Colts' respective quarterback battles.
Currently, Joe Flacco is the clear favorite for Cleveland, listed at -102, followed by Kenny Pickett at +200, Dillon Gabriel at +500, and Shedeur Sanders as a longshot +870. Of the four QB battles available on FanDuel, Flacco has the worst odds of all the favorites, while Russell Wilson sits at a commanding -1400 for the Giants. For the fourth quarterback for his team, Sanders has pretty decent odds, considering FanDuel has Jameis Winston at +1300 for New York, Riley Leonard at +8000 for Indy, and Jake Haener at +4000 for New Orleans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.