ESPN Insider Says One Browns QB 'Going to Get Cut,' Predicts Starter
The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle is going to be closely monitored throughout training camp and the preseason. Just from OTAs and minicamp, there have already been conflicting reports on how the competition is stacking up so far.
Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders was seen as the most impressive prospect in the early workouts, but now has to earn his reps with the presumed offensive starters. Third-rounder Dillon Gabriel became a bit of an afterthought after the Browns selected another quarterback 50 picks after him, but has impressed with his processing speed and decision-making.
A lot of fans and analysts saw the Browns' trade acquisition, Kenny Pickett, as a favorite for QB1 due to his blend of experience and youth, but early reports haven't been very encouraging. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco didn't see much action before training camp due to his status as a known commodity, with 20 years of play and a Super Bowl win under his belt.
Kirk Herbstreit makes his predictions for the Cleveland Browns quarterback battle
The sentiment has been that Cleveland's quarterback is wide open, with all four gunslingers having a real chance at becoming the Week 1 starter. However, one of the players who doesn't get the starting gig could have his career thrown in jeopardy. It doesn't make a lot of sense for the Browns to keep all four QBs on the roster, especially considering that the injured Deshaun Watson is still on the payroll.
Per The Escapist, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes that a tough roster decision will have to be made:
"If you take Deshaun away, you still have four [quarterbacks]. Most teams keep three. Someone’s going to get cut, and I think it’s going to be based on how things go in camp."
He also suggested that it'll ultimately be between Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. He expressed that the Browns will have long-term plans for their fifth-round pick:
"Camp hasn’t even started, and one thing I read, [Shedeur Sanders] looks like he should start. The next thing is, he’s only playing with the younger guys, and he’s still in a developmental role. That’s pretty common for a [draft] pick. It takes time to make that adjustment. My guess would be he makes the team, but he’s more in a developmental role."
As for the Week 1 starter, Herbstreit feels that Cleveland will make the obvious choice. He's not the first to say that the Browns will go with the most experienced option, and he won't likely be the last:
"If I’m the Browns, you got to go with a guy like Flacco, just because two years ago, he was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year because of what he did in Cleveland. You hang your hat on him and hope he can stay healthy for most of the year."
Herbstreit's statements highlight the imperativeness of this quarterback battle for not only the Browns but also for the futures of their competing candidates. If Cleveland does end up cutting one of their QBs, it would be a sensible choice, but it would also compound their messy offseason.